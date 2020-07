1 / 6

Raashi Khanna's childhood pics are too cute to miss

Raashi Khanna is one popular actress down South. The beautiful actress made her debut as an actress with Madras Cafe which co-starred John Abraham, Nargis Fakhri, and others. She later made her debut in Telugu with Oohalu Gusagusalade, and in Tamil with Imaikkaa Nodigal. Since then, she has been appearing in many films like Bengal Tiger, Supreme, Jai Lava Kusa, Tholi Prema, Imaikka Nodigal, Venky Mama, Prati Pandage, World Famous Lover and others. With hard work and talent, Raashi has successfully established herself as one of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry. The gorgeous actress is currently creating a buzz because as per reports she will be seen in a special song in Ramesh Varma's upcoming film starring Ravi Teja. However, no confirmation has been made yet. On the other hand, Raashi is an active social media user. She enjoys a fan following of 5 million on Instagram. Her Instagram bio says, "Seeker. Traveller. Star gazer. Sunset lover. Singer. Actor." For the uninitiated, Raashi Khanna is not only a good actress but she is also good at singing. The Venky Mama actress made her debut as a singer with the film Joru and also sang for films like Villain, Jawaan, and others. The actress keeps sharing beautiful pictures and videos on Instagram. During the lockdown, she has been sharing her delightful pictures on Instagram. Time and again, Raashi also shares her childhood photos that are too cute to handle. On that note, check out her cute childhood pics.

Photo Credit : Instagram