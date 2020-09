1 / 11

A look at Raashi Khanna's cute moments with her nephew

Raashi Khanna has successfully established herself as a popular actress in the South Indian film industry. She has shared screen space with many biggies from the industry. For the uninitiated, she has also done a Bollywood film. The actress made her debut as an actress with Madras Cafe. She was seen opposite John Abraham in the same. The film also starred Nargis Fakhri and others. When it comes to South, Raashi made her debut in Telugu with Oohalu Gusagusalade, and in Tamil with Imaikkaa Nodigal. She has been active in the film industry. She has done many films like Bengal Tiger, Tholi Prema, Venky Mama, World Famous Lover and more. Her chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover won many hearts. Well, apart from her acting, she also creates buzz due to singing. For the unversed, she can also sing well. On the personal side, Raashi is an avid social media user. From sharing selfies, vacay photos, family moments and more, her social media posts are an absolute delight to her fans and followers. If you follow her on Instagram, then you might know that Raashi often shares her adorable moments with her nephew Neil Khanna that are just too-cute-to-handle. She loves spending time with the little one. Speaking of that, here are a few cute moments of the actress with her nephew that will steal your heart for sure.

Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna Instagram