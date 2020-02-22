Home
/
Photos
/
Rashi Khanna
/
Raashi Khanna's Interesting Facts: From Ranbir Kapoor being her favourite actor to working as a copywriter

Raashi Khanna's Interesting Facts: From Ranbir Kapoor being her favourite actor to working as a copywriter

Check out these interesting facts about World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna. From her plans of being a copywriter to her friendship with actress Vaani Kapoor.
5502 reads Mumbai Updated: February 22, 2020 10:33 am
  • 1 / 7
    Raashi Khanna's THESE facts will leave you surprised

    Raashi Khanna's THESE facts will leave you surprised

    Raashi Khanna has impressed her fans once again with World Famous Lover and we loved the chemistry of Vijay Deverakonda in the multi starrer film. The actress who made her acting debut with Madras Cafe where she played John Abraham's wife was a student at Delhi University's Lady Shree Ram College For Women and was always a topper in her class in school. The actress had shared how she landed up auditioning for Madras Cafe, "When I heard about the auditions for the film, I didn’t even want to attend it. But my manager kept pushing me and I was wondering why on earth they would cast me. Eventually, I attended the audition and things fell in place. And yes, I didn’t want to become an actress. But when I saw myself on screen for the first time, and seeing how moved the audience was with my performance, that was the moment I told myself that I will do this for the rest of my life." Today get to know these other interesting facts like her inspiration for acting and what Raashi Khanna did before acting.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Being a class topper, Raashi never wanted to be an actress

    Being a class topper, Raashi never wanted to be an actress

    The actress topped her class in 12th standard boards and always wanted to do something related to the advertisement industry.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Do you know her favourites and inspiration from the industry?

    Do you know her favourites and inspiration from the industry?

    She looks up to actors Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for acting inspiration and they are also her favourites.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Her plans post college

    Her plans post college

    She wanted to become a copywriter for Ad films after completing her graduation.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    How is she is good terms with actress Vaani Kapoor?

    How is she is good terms with actress Vaani Kapoor?

    Her roommate in Mumbai was none other than actress Vaani Kapoor

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Strong friendship goals

    Strong friendship goals

    Interestingly, both made their debuts in Bollywood in the year 2013

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    She adores actresses Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    She adores actresses Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    The diva shared how much she looks up to both the iconic actresses of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secrets the stunning star spilled about her filmy Kapoor family
Kareena Kapoor Khan: Secrets the stunning star spilled about her filmy Kapoor family
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: From beauty pageants to TV shows, check the stunning star\'s transformation
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya: From beauty pageants to TV shows, check the stunning star's transformation
Map of the Soul: 7: THESE photos of Jimin and V aka Vmin speak volumes of their adorable friendship
Map of the Soul: 7: THESE photos of Jimin and V aka Vmin speak volumes of their adorable friendship
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Viaan Raj Kundra has one hands on and a fun mom; Check out PHOTOS
Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Viaan Raj Kundra has one hands on and a fun mom; Check out PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 8 Ridiculously expensive bags the global icon owns
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 8 Ridiculously expensive bags the global icon owns
Janhvi Kapoor\'s thigh high slit dresses will make your jaws drop; Check out photos
Janhvi Kapoor's thigh high slit dresses will make your jaws drop; Check out photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement