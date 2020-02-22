Raashi Khanna's Interesting Facts: From Ranbir Kapoor being her favourite actor to working as a copywriter

1 / 7

Raashi Khanna's THESE facts will leave you surprised

Raashi Khanna has impressed her fans once again with World Famous Lover and we loved the chemistry of Vijay Deverakonda in the multi starrer film. The actress who made her acting debut with Madras Cafe where she played John Abraham's wife was a student at Delhi University's Lady Shree Ram College For Women and was always a topper in her class in school. The actress had shared how she landed up auditioning for Madras Cafe, "When I heard about the auditions for the film, I didn’t even want to attend it. But my manager kept pushing me and I was wondering why on earth they would cast me. Eventually, I attended the audition and things fell in place. And yes, I didn’t want to become an actress. But when I saw myself on screen for the first time, and seeing how moved the audience was with my performance, that was the moment I told myself that I will do this for the rest of my life." Today get to know these other interesting facts like her inspiration for acting and what Raashi Khanna did before acting.

Photo Credit : Instagram