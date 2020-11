1 / 9

A look at Raashi Khanna's photos with her mom and dad

Raashi Khanna has sucessfully established a name for herself in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut in a supporting role with the Hindi film Madras Cafe. Raashi made her debut in Telugu cinema with Oohalu Gusagusalade and in Tamil with Imaikka Nodigal. Since then, she has been a part of many films. Up next, she has many interesting projects in her kitty and fans are eagerly looking forward to them. She will be seen in the upcoming film Aranmanai 3. A few days ago, Raashi treated her fans with a picture from the sets of her upcoming film. Other than that, Raashi will also be seen in Tughlaq Durbar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. On the personal side, the Southern actress is very active on social media. From sharing her selfies to workout pictures, Raashi's social media posts are a treat to all her fans and followers. The actress often shares her family photos on Instagram. She shares a great bond with her parents and brother. On that note, check out her special moments with her mother and father.

Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna Instagram