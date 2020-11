1 / 12

Raashi Khanna's vacay pics

The beautiful Raashi Khanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has come a long way in her career and enjoys massive popularity. For the uninitiated, Raashi made her debut in a supporting role with the Hindi film Madras Cafe, co-starring John Abraham. She later made her debut as a female lead in Telugu film Oohalu Gusagusalade and then there was no back for the actress. She has successfully made it on her own in the industry. Raashi has been a part of many interesting projects and continues to win hearts. The Venky Mama actress will be seen in a film called Tughlaq Durbar. She replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. The news of the same created a lot of buzz. Aditi took to her Instagram and revealed the reasons of dropping out of the project. The actress wished the team of Tughlaq Durbar good luck. In her post, Aditi also added, "Raashi Khanna over to you! All the very best and I hope you enjoy making this film!" Fans and followers of the World Famous Lover actress are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming film. On the personal end, as we know, Raashi is an active social media user. From sharing mesmerising selfies to family moments, vacation photos, Raashi's social media posts are always a treat and gives an insight into her amazing life. Going by her Instagram posts, Raashi loves travelling. Yes, she is a travel freak. No matter how busy she is, Raashi makes sure to explore beautiful places around the world and her Instagram is filled with mesmerising pictures of herself from many places. On that note, take a look at some of her best holiday pictures.

Photo Credit : Raashi Khanna Instagram