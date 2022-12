The goofy side of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has been keeping the fans on their toes with her powerful performances over the year. Not just that, the Pushpa actress also entertains the fans with her cute social media updates, which give the netizens an insight into her daily life. From spending time with her family to playing with her furry pet Aura, the diva never fails to channel her inner child whenever the mood strikes her. Among the challenges of being an actor, it is only natural that the stunner gets in touch with the child within her, taking a break from all the workload. During Children's Day this year, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of enjoying the swing with her furry friend Aura. On this note, let us check out a few photos of Rashmika Mandanna lightening up our screens with her goofy stints.