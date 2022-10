Rashmika Mandanna shells breezy vibes

Rashmika Mandanna has taken over the South with some impressive performances in numerous films over the year. She particularly is adored for her role as Srivalli in Pushpa. Now, the actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-led Goodbye. The Pushpa actress is busy promoting her primary B-town project these days as the movie is all set to release tomorrow on 7th October. Today, Rashmika Mandanna was snapped at Mumbai's Juhu for a promotional event. She donned a white T-shirt with, 'It's cool to be kind' print and paired it with blue flair denim. She tied up her outfit of the day with hoop earrings, light makeup, and open tresses.Her promotional wardrobe is garnering a lot of praise from the fashion police, who have been keeping a keen watch on her sartorial choices. Now, we will be decoding her latest casual look in detail.