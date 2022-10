Rashmika Mandanna in the Maldives

Rashmika Mandanna has her hands full with multiple projects in South and Bollywood. After making her B-town debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer family entertainer Goodbye, the Pushpa actress will be working in other Hindi ventures including Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal and Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu. Meanwhile, taking a breather from her busy schedule, Rashmika Mandanna flew off to Maldives recently for a short break. It is also speculated that Vijay Deverakonda, her rumored beau, also accompanied her on the vacation. However, they did not post any pictures together but were seen entering and leaving the airport on the same day, within a short span of time. Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna was even seen wearing the same black sunglasses as VD in one of the pictures shared by her on Instagram, giving more reason for the fans to believe that they were in Maldives together. On this note, let us take a look at some pictures of Rashmika Mandanna from her Maldives holiday.