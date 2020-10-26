Advertisement
12 PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her angelic smile will beat your Monday blues

12 PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her angelic smile will beat your Monday blues

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved actresses in the South Indian film industry. Here are 12 photos of the actress flaunting her beautiful smile.
14280 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Rashmika Mandanna's unmissable pics

    Rashmika Mandanna's unmissable pics

    Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has proved her versatility as an actress by taking up many challenging roles. The beautiful often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and also personal life. Talking about her professional life, she has many interesting movies in her kitty and fans and followers of the star are eagerly looking forward to it. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. For the uninitiated, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa. Rashmika will reportedly star as a female lead in the same. The movie also stars Allu Arjun opposite the actress and is helmed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has also signed a film opposite Karthi titled Sulthan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is already creating a huge buzz. On the personal side, Rashmika is very active on social media. From sharing her mesmerising selfies to vacation photos and family moments, Rashmika's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. One will agree that she has got a very beautiful smile that can melt millions of hearts. Speaking of that, here are photos of the actress flaunting her smile and looking beautiful as always.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Stunning

    Stunning

    The actress' desi look is on point. What do you have to say?

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Twitter

  • 3 / 12
    Her smile!

    Her smile!

    Rashmika's smile will make your heart flutter.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Happiest

    Happiest

    This pic will make you say, 'Happiness looks good on her'.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Ravishing and how!

    Ravishing and how!

    Rashmika captioned this pic as, "Mom: moni! you can’t say no. Me: no. Mom: Moni! You can’t say that. Me: no. Mom: MONI *glares*. Me: ok ok what?! Few minutes later..... ~ I turned into this living mannequin!"

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    The actress shows how to experiment and look breathtakingly beautiful in a saree.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    The nerdy look

    The nerdy look

    The actress totally aced the nerdy look.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Can't take our eyes off her

    Can't take our eyes off her

    This is one of the best pics of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Twitter

  • 9 / 12
    The glow!

    The glow!

    The actress' beauty will leave you spellbound.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Twitter

  • 10 / 12
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This picture is perfect in all ways. Her smile makes it even more beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Familia

    Familia

    How cute is this snap!

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Fabulous

    Fabulous

    This snap will make you fall in love with her.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

