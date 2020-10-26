12 PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her angelic smile will beat your Monday blues

1 / 12

Rashmika Mandanna's unmissable pics

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has proved her versatility as an actress by taking up many challenging roles. The beautiful often creates buzz due to her upcoming projects and also personal life. Talking about her professional life, she has many interesting movies in her kitty and fans and followers of the star are eagerly looking forward to it. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. For the uninitiated, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa. Rashmika will reportedly star as a female lead in the same. The movie also stars Allu Arjun opposite the actress and is helmed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has also signed a film opposite Karthi titled Sulthan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is already creating a huge buzz. On the personal side, Rashmika is very active on social media. From sharing her mesmerising selfies to vacation photos and family moments, Rashmika's social media posts are always a treat to her fans. One will agree that she has got a very beautiful smile that can melt millions of hearts. Speaking of that, here are photos of the actress flaunting her smile and looking beautiful as always.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram