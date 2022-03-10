5 PHOTOS to prove Rashmika Mandanna can rock black like no one else

1 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna slays in black

National crush Rashmika Mandanna is a lethal combination of looks and acting prowess. After gaining country-wide recognition for her role as Srivalli in Sukumar directorial Pushpa, the star has been constantly creating a lot of buzz with her fashion statements. The actress has a chic dress sense and holds the poise to carry every look with grace. The fashion police are in awe of Rashmika Mandanna’s style game. When the star donned that stunning black saree with a strappy blouse for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa pre-release bash, the fashion enthusiasts hailed her choice of attire. When we reflect on her looks over time, we cannot help but notice that Rashmika Mandanna has a particular affection towards the ever to stylish black. From gym wear, airport looks to promotions, black finds a special place in the star’s wardrobe. You can have a look for yourself.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram