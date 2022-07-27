5 PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna owning the ramp in a ravishing red embellished lehenga

1 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna on the ramp

Rashmika Mandanna is reaching new milestones in her career with each passing day. Recently, the Pushpa star walked the ramp for designer Varun Bahl at the Fashion Week in Delhi. She looked absolutely mesmerising in a red lehenga with beautiful embellishments. The diva made for a pretty picture as she walked the ramp with poise and confidence. Sharing some glimpses from the event on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, "1st time in Delhi…1st at the fashion week! I had butterflies in my tummy…I tried to walk like a pro model…It clearly didn’t workout... My personality of just smiling and having a great time took over... but I surely did have a blaaaaaastttt! " The Geetha Govindam actress owned the ramp with her charm and was even seen giving flying kisses to those present at the show. On this note, let us take a closer look at Rashmika Mandanna's latest avatar.

Photo Credit : APH