5 TIMES Rashmika Mandanna nailed the monochrome photos like a pro

    Rashmika Mandanna's monochrome pictures

    Rashmika Mandanna knows how to garner attention with every social media post. Each time the Pushpa actress drops an update on the internet, netizens go gaga over it. Her Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from every aspect of her life. The stunner also keeps up with the latest internet trends, and when we take a closer look at her account, we see that time and again, the Kirik Party star has dropped some mesmerising monochrome photographs. Many celebrities opt to treat fans with such monochrome posts, and Rashmika Mandanna has also nailed this new social media trend. In the meantime, Rashmika is presently juggling multiple projects in South and Bollywood, including Varisu, Sita Ramam, Animal, Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Now, let us check out some ravishing monochrome stills of the Geetha Govindam actress.

    The enchanting smile

    Rashmika Mandanna can woo anyone with that dazzling smile, and that is exactly what she is doing here.

    All dolled up

    The diva makes for a pretty sight in this black off-shoulder dress.

    Party ready

    Rashmika Mandanna rocked another glamorous party dress and looked breathtaking.

    The gaze

    The Pushpa actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in this chic outfit and statement earrings.

    The oomph factor

    Isn't she a sight for the sore eyes in his photo donning a white tank top.

