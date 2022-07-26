5 TIMES Rashmika Mandanna nailed the monochrome photos like a pro

1 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna's monochrome pictures

Rashmika Mandanna knows how to garner attention with every social media post. Each time the Pushpa actress drops an update on the internet, netizens go gaga over it. Her Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from every aspect of her life. The stunner also keeps up with the latest internet trends, and when we take a closer look at her account, we see that time and again, the Kirik Party star has dropped some mesmerising monochrome photographs. Many celebrities opt to treat fans with such monochrome posts, and Rashmika Mandanna has also nailed this new social media trend. In the meantime, Rashmika is presently juggling multiple projects in South and Bollywood, including Varisu, Sita Ramam, Animal, Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Now, let us check out some ravishing monochrome stills of the Geetha Govindam actress.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram