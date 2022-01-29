5 times Rashmika Mandanna set the Internet on fire with her sultry looks

1 / 5

Breathtaking looks of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and highly paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Branded as the 'National Crush' she garnered a huge fanbase in Telugu cinema, as well. Born in Virajpet, Karnataka, Rashmika began her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016,) which raised her to stardom. After basking in the success of Kirik Party, she arrived in style to the Telugu film industry with Chalo (2018.) With her resplendent looks and endearing performance, Rashmika delivered back-to-back super hits in the Telugu film industry. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most fashionable actresses. From ethnic to western, the actress knows how to slay every outfit and gives major goals too. Here are a few times Rashmika left everyone awestruck with her sultry looks:

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram