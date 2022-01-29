5 times Rashmika Mandanna set the Internet on fire with her sultry looks

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and highly paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Branded as the 'National Crush' she garnered a huge fanbase in Telugu cinema, as well. Born in Virajpet, Karnataka, Rashmika began her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016,) which raised her to stardom. After basking in the success of Kirik Party, she arrived in style to the Telugu film industry with Chalo (2018.) With her resplendent looks and endearing performance, Rashmika delivered back-to-back super hits in the Telugu film industry.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most fashionable actresses. From ethnic to western, the actress knows how to slay every outfit and gives major goals too. Here are a few times Rashmika left everyone awestruck with her sultry looks:
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The diva's ethnic look comes with the right amount of sexiness. Her black satin saree with a strappy blouse and statement diamond jewellery is the perfect attire for party to a wedding.
Rashmika Mandanna is always up for showing her fiery side with sultry ensembles. While looking jaw-dropping gorgeous, the actress dons a high slit and a plunging neckline added charm to this beautiful dress.
Rashmika Mandanna rocked the look like a true diva in a sequin golden gown from Manish Malhotra. The star's makeup with kohl black eyes and brown lip shade complimented her bold look perfectly.
Rashmika set the temperature soaring with her sizzling picture flaunting her curvaceous figure in a sequined dress. She is the epitome of elegance flaunting killer looks in a slit one-shoulder gown.