Adorable PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna with her pet dog Aura are too cute to miss out

Rashmika and Aura are here to bring a smile to your face

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience and garnered a fan base all over the world. Rashmika is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. During the pandemic, Rashmika got herself a dog and named it Aura. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan following on all social media platforms. She is also fondly called the National Crush. Lately, Rashmika's Instagram feed is filled with Aura's pictures. Recently, she introduced her pet Aura through social media and her Instagram feed is filled with the cutest awesome pics. The actress named her pet dog Aura and indeed we must say the name Aura totally justifies the little puppy as she accompanies Rashmika everywhere. From the gym to shootings, Aura is accompanying Rashmika everywhere with love and kisses. Take a look at the photos of Rashmika with her dog and for sure they will make your midweek better and happy.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram