Birthday Special: 5 times Rashmika Mandanna made fashion statements & gave us major goals

Rashmika Mandanna's stylish looks

Rashmika Mandanna is the gorgeous actress who made her Telugu debut with Chalo (2017) and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. With her latest release Pushpa: The Rise, the actress has become an eye-candy in the industry who currently has a pipeline of movies including Pushpa 2 and Bollywood movies like Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Not only does Rashmika treat her fans with fantastic artistry in her films but the actress often raises the temperature of the internet by sharing hot and sensual uploads and that is one reason why she is the ‘national crush of India’. Rashmika is not just a fine actor but also has a great sartorial choice and is a fitness freak. The actress has a chic dress sense and holds the poise to carry every look with grace. The fashion police are in awe of Rashmika Mandanna’s style game. As the beauty is celebrating her birthday today, let's take a look back at the number of times the she has made style statements that made fans go gaga.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram