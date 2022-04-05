Birthday Special: 5 times Rashmika Mandanna made fashion statements & gave us major goals

Rashmika Mandanna is the gorgeous actress who made her Telugu debut with Chalo (2017) and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. With her latest release Pushpa: The Rise, the actress has become an eye-candy in the industry who currently has a pipeline of movies including Pushpa 2 and Bollywood movies like Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.
Not only does Rashmika treat her fans with fantastic artistry in her films but the actress often raises the temperature of the internet by sharing hot and sensual uploads and that is one reason why she is the ‘national crush of India’. Rashmika is not just a fine actor but also has a great sartorial choice and is a fitness freak. The actress has a chic dress sense and holds the poise to carry every look with grace. The fashion police are in awe of Rashmika Mandanna’s style game. As the beauty is celebrating her birthday today, let's take a look back at the number of times the she has made style statements that made fans go gaga.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandana looks effortlessly beautiful in this black chiffon saree. With the oxidized jewelry adding a statement to the outfit, the birthday girl looks amazeballs in this picture.
In the picture above, Rashmika can be seen donning a flawless black dress with a cutout slit near one thigh which is making her look chic and sultry at the same time.
While Rashmika levels up her style game in a traditional look as she glammed up in green lehenga. We love how eye-pleasing Rashmika looks in this attire, her makeup and looks are n point!
There is no better Montone trend. A full top to bottom white co-ord set has made us fall in love with the beauty all over again.