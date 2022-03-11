Date-night dresses to steal from Rashmika Mandanna's closet

A dress is an easy yet pretty outfit to style yourself in. If you are looking for a perfect inspiration to style yourself with some gorgeous dresses, you are at the right place. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful Telugu actresses. While her acting skills are top-notch, so is her sense of style. The diva has been spotted several times dressed in sizzling outfits on different occasions. Check out some of her glamorous date-night dresses that will make you go wild.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna donned a high slit black dress with a strapless plunging neck. In the click, she can be seen giving a stunning pose in the slit dress.
The actress looked like a complete princess in her one-shoulder red gown. She kept her hair open with a sleek middle-parting and donned a minimal make-up look that accentuated her beauty even further.
The outfit that Rashmika donned featured elastic strap details. The outfit sported a flowy silhouette that hugged her frame flawlessly and added a classic charm to the attire. The dress also had thigh-high slits on both sides.
The actress was snapped donning a floral print white dress sporting pink flowers. The highlight of the dress was its Victorian collar which made it stand out.