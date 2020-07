Here's how Rashmika Mandanna maintains her radiant glow; Take a look at the Karnataka crush's beauty secrets

1 / 7

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's beauty tips

Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest-paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work in Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. The actress is also really active on social media and her feed is a treat to the eyes! Her fans are often blessed with some of her most stunning and adorable pictures which are unmissable. Speaking about her Bollywood plans. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. The actress has a magical smile and makes hearts skip a beat. She is an apt combination of cuteness and charm which make everyone go weak in their knees. Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following. The Geetha Govindam actress is also super stylish and pulls off every outfit like a pro! From a simple tee and denim to traditional outfits, her vacay style to beach photos, she is truly a style inspiration. As we all know that she is very beautiful and she maintains her body very well. Rashmika Mandanna follows a workout routine and diet plan to stay her body fit, healthy, and active. She knows that health is the most important thing in everyone’s life. She looks mesmerising in her sans makeup photos that flaunt her gorgeous skin! Here's how you can attain a flawless skin like her with her beauty tips.

Photo Credit : Instagram