From messy hair to no makeup, Rashmika Mandanna's beautiful selfies are too good to miss

A look at Rashmika Mandanna's selfies

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress made her acting debut with Kannada film Kirik Party. She later starred in Anjani Putra and Chamak. Later, she made her Telugu debut with romantic drama Chalo. In the same year, Rashmika delivered a spectacular performance in Geetha Govindam. Some of her other films include Devadas, Yajamana, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma. Up next, Rashmika will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa. Fans of the actress are beyond excited about her upcoming project. The film is directed by Sukumar. Rashmika enjoys a great fan following on social media. The actress often shares her beautiful selfies and videos on Instagram. She has been keeping her fans entertained during the lockdown. From sharing throwback photos to no makeup selfies and more, Rashmika's social media posts are a delight to her fans. The actress is extremely fond of selfies. On that note, here are some of the best clicks of the actress that will steal your heart.

Photo Credit : Instagram