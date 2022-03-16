PHOTOS: 5 cute dresses of Rashmika Mandanna that make perfect attires for summer

Published on Mar 16, 2022 10:49 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna white floral dress

    PHOTOS: 5 cute dresses of Rashmika Mandanna that make perfect attires for summer

    Rashmika Mandanna is a gorgeous actress who made her Telugu debut with Chalo (2017) and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. The actress enjoys a huge online fan following and is an avid social media user. The pretty lady is not only a great actress but also a fashionista, who loves wearing statement-making clothes. While she has always inspired millennials in experimenting with clothes, we have noticed she has a wide range of dresses, which are perfect for every occasion in summers. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's cute dresses:

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 2 / 5
    rashmika mandanna in flroal dress

    Florals are the best

    The stunner shows why a floral dress is a must for Summer. She looks super cute in the floral dress.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 3 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna yellow dress

    Sunshine

    Rashmika looks like the perfect ray of sunshine in a yellow maxi dress and her bright smile adds oomph to the attire.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna slip on dress

    Slip-on dress

    Rashmika slays slip-on a satin dress, which is the most trending outfit for summers. Perfect for a date night.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Rashmika mandanna in white maxi dress

    Pretty and cute

    The diva looks super happy and adorable in a net floral dress as she made sure to stand out.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram