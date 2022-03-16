PHOTOS: 5 cute dresses of Rashmika Mandanna that make perfect attires for summer

Rashmika Mandanna is a gorgeous actress who made her Telugu debut with Chalo (2017) and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of Tollywood and is now one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu cinema. The actress enjoys a huge online fan following and is an avid social media user.
The pretty lady is not only a great actress but also a fashionista, who loves wearing statement-making clothes. While she has always inspired millennials in experimenting with clothes, we have noticed she has a wide range of dresses, which are perfect for every occasion in summers. Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's cute dresses:
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The stunner shows why a floral dress is a must for Summer. She looks super cute in the floral dress.
Rashmika looks like the perfect ray of sunshine in a yellow maxi dress and her bright smile adds oomph to the attire.
Rashmika slays slip-on a satin dress, which is the most trending outfit for summers. Perfect for a date night.
The diva looks super happy and adorable in a net floral dress as she made sure to stand out.