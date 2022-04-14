PHOTOS: 5 South celebs who rocked at red carpet with glam outfits

South beauties are always in the limelight! One such event is award functions and red carpets where the floor is sizzling with alluring beauties all around. Rep carpet is one such place where every heroine comes in her best way possible to amaze the crowd. The divas are no less than any other, always flaming the heat with bold and beautiful outfits.
Be it, Pooja Hegde, in a slit dress or Samantha Akkineni in a transparent yellow outfit, all amazing in their own way of style. Red carpets are generally the mini runways for the stars of the industry who are dressed in their utmost stylish outfits. Here are our top picks who stunned the red carpets with their own style.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Only a few can carry the slit with so much confidence. Pooja, go girl!
Photo Credit : Pooja Hegde Instagram
Don’t believe barbies exist? Here is the proof. A total fashionista!
Photo Credit : ra
One such actress who can ace any dress and look perfectly breathtaking.
Photo Credit : sa
A Little black dress is a must in every girl’s closet. You can be a princess in a black dress like Shraddha and look stunning .
Photo Credit : Shraddha Srinath
