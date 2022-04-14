PHOTOS: 5 South celebs who rocked at red carpet with glam outfits

1 / 5

Glam red carpet dresses

South beauties are always in the limelight! One such event is award functions and red carpets where the floor is sizzling with alluring beauties all around. Rep carpet is one such place where every heroine comes in her best way possible to amaze the crowd. The divas are no less than any other, always flaming the heat with bold and beautiful outfits. Be it, Pooja Hegde, in a slit dress or Samantha Akkineni in a transparent yellow outfit, all amazing in their own way of style. Red carpets are generally the mini runways for the stars of the industry who are dressed in their utmost stylish outfits. Here are our top picks who stunned the red carpets with their own style.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram