Rashmika Mandanna flaunting her beaming smile in pictures

South star Rashmika Mandanna had her fans dancing with joy with the release of her song Top Tucker. In the song, the actor is seen in an off-beat avatar as she shakes her leg. The track is sung by Uchana Amit feat Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Jonita Gandhi. Rashmika Mandanna is also making the headlines for her upcoming Telugu action drama movie, Pushpa where she is the lead opposite Allu Arjun. The movie is written and directed by Sukumar and is expected to release in theatres in 2021. The actor is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Manju opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The movie went under production and the Karnataka crush took to her official social media handle to share a picture of the movie’s clapboard. The picture of the clapboard went viral on the internet as she captioned it saying, “Ahhh my boys start rolling today. All the best you all. Have fun without me”. Along with being a very successful actor, Rashmika Mandanna is also a huge social media sensation. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Rashmika Mandanna has a beautiful smile. Here are Rashmika Mandanna pictures with her beaming smile. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram