PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna channels her inner fashionista in ethnic looks

Rashmika Mandanna channels her inner fashionista

Apart from being one of the most talented stars in Tollywood, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most stylish divas. Channeling her inner fashionista, the actress, always manages to impress fans with her impeccable dress sense. Whether it is a high-glam dress, sportswear, or a desi dress, Rashmika carries everything with the utmost ease and grace. The star keeps fans hooked to her Instagram account by sharing beautiful pictures on the page every now and then. The actress is on the top of her game, with her last release starring Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise being a grand success. Rashmika Mandanna already has a top-notch career in the South industry and is now moving towards B-town. The actress has two promising Bollywood projects in her kitty. One can say that Rashmika Mandanna is a perfectionist in every field. Well, you can take a look at the actress’ ethnic looks here.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram