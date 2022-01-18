PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna channels her inner fashionista in ethnic looks

    Rashmika Mandanna channels her inner fashionista

    Apart from being one of the most talented stars in Tollywood, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most stylish divas. Channeling her inner fashionista, the actress, always manages to impress fans with her impeccable dress sense. Whether it is a high-glam dress, sportswear, or a desi dress, Rashmika carries everything with the utmost ease and grace. The star keeps fans hooked to her Instagram account by sharing beautiful pictures on the page every now and then. The actress is on the top of her game, with her last release starring Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rise being a grand success. Rashmika Mandanna already has a top-notch career in the South industry and is now moving towards B-town. The actress has two promising Bollywood projects in her kitty. One can say that Rashmika Mandanna is a perfectionist in every field. Well, you can take a look at the actress’ ethnic looks here.

    Rashmika looks stunning in this green lehenga

    Rashmika Mandanna looks absolutely stunning in this shimmer green lehenga.

    Rashmika looks like an absolute diva rocking the black saree look

    This look of Rashmika Mandanna in the black saree was the talk of the town.

    Silk suit it is!

    ashmika Mandanna is a sight to behold in this red and golden silk suit.

    The high-glam saree look

    Rashmika Mandanna is seen rocking yet another saree look with red lips and traditional jewellery.

    Rashmika in-between shots

    Rashmika Mandanna looks adorable as she poses in-between shots with a flower tiara.

