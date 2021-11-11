PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts various moods & proves she is ultimate expression queen

    Rashmika mandanna bright smiling pic in saree

    Just a happy face with the brightest smile

    Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Apart from strong acting abilities, Rashmika has always cast a spell on her fans with her captivating looks and has been incredibly impressed with her cute expressions. The national crush, who is famously known for her bubbly nature, has truly become the expression queen of India and we have proof of it. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan base and is one of the most followed celebrities from the South on social media. Keeping her social media game on point always, Rashmika has had her fans all invested with her majestic looks, let's look at all the superlative expressions she has intrigued her fans with during the years. Take a look:

    Rashmika Mandanna cute pout in saree

    Cutie in saree

    Saree never looked this pretty on anybody. In a complete fun mode, Rashmika hits the right chords of our hearts with her delightful expressions in a white saree. Posing with closed eyes, cute pout and unfiltered face, she is the cutest.

    Rashmika aces the expression game

    If did I spill out the secret had an expression

    Rashmika aces the expression game in this gorgeous look. Sporting classic jewellery pieces and no makeup, she can be seen covering her mouth with her hand as it means 'wait did I just say it out', or 'spill it out', 'oops'.

    Rashmika mandanna in cute puppy face

    Puppy face

    The expression queen grabs all eyeballs with her puppy face. Rashmika looks differently adorable in this pose glowing in a floral white outfit.

    Rashmika mandanna Potatoeing

    Potatoeing is fav hobby

    The Dear Comrade actress has shared a cute photo of herself enjoying mashed potatoes and her cute expression is a winner. Clad in a pink shirt and no makeup, she is all things adorbs.

