PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts various moods & proves she is ultimate expression queen

Just a happy face with the brightest smile

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. Apart from strong acting abilities, Rashmika has always cast a spell on her fans with her captivating looks and has been incredibly impressed with her cute expressions. The national crush, who is famously known for her bubbly nature, has truly become the expression queen of India and we have proof of it. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan base and is one of the most followed celebrities from the South on social media. Keeping her social media game on point always, Rashmika has had her fans all invested with her majestic looks, let's look at all the superlative expressions she has intrigued her fans with during the years. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram