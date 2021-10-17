5 stunning PHOTOS of Rashmika Mandanna that made fans fall in love with her

1 / 5

Beauty at the best

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and highly paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Branded as the Karnataka crush she garnered a huge fanbase in Telugu cinema, as well. Born in Virajpet, Karnataka, Rashmika began her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016,) which raised her to stardom. After basking in the success of Kirik Party, she arrived in style to the Telugu film industry with Chalo (2018.) With her resplendent looks and endearing performance Rashmika delivered back to back super hits in the Telugu film industry. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her thoughts, cute photos, intense workout videos, shoot shehanganis through her Instagram handle. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the stars who never fail to impress fans with her style. She is known for her casual yet stylish fashion choices. Be it at the airport or promotional events, Rashmika knows how to grab eyeballs in stunning outfits. Here are five photos of Rashmika that made fans fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram