PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna takes the gym look a notch higher in lavender co-ord set

Published on Feb 01, 2022 08:50 PM IST   |  6.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    rashmika Mandanna papped at gym

    Rashmika Mandanna stylish gym look

    Rashmika Mandanna is the gorgeous actress who made her debut with Kirrik Party and rose to fame in no time. In a short span, she acted with top stars of South and is now one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The actress enjoys a huge online fan following and is an avid social media user. Rashmika Mandanna is a total fitness freak. She is quite particular about her fitness and diet and makes sure to hit the gym every day without fail. Today, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at the gym. The Dear Comrade actress was papped as she was coming out of the gym during her workout session. Take a look at the pics here:

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna gym look in co-ord set

    Not your ususal gym attire

    Rashmika Mandanna goes the unusual way as she opts lavender co-ord set for the gym look. She wore lavender trouser pants with a white tee and topped up with a matching jacket.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna comfy gym look

    Comfy is the must

    Rashmika always makes sure to add comfy in stylish attires. This latest gym look speaks volumes about her fashion and we are in love with it.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

  • 4 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna expression queen

    Expression queen

    Rashmika Mandanna has got the best tag expression queen. She never misses flaunting her various expression to cameras and stealing our hearts. And we see that cute wink.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna smiles at paps

    Smile that matters

    Rashmika has got the best smile which can light up the room. Although she is masked up, we can see her smile as her cheeks pop out.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand