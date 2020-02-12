Home
/
Photos
/
Rashmika Mandanna
/
PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna takes her airport looks a notch above; Check it out

PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna takes her airport looks a notch above; Check it out

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and bankable actresses of the South. Apart from her commendable acting, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. Here are some airport looks of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress that will give you wardrobe ideas.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Rashmika Mandanna's airport looks

    Rashmika Mandanna's airport looks

    Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and bankable actresses of Tollywood. Rashmika has already proved her mettle as an actress. Apart from her commendable acting, she is also known for her wardrobe. The Dear Comrade actress has an amazing sense of style. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in a saree, Rashmika is always dressed to the nines. The actress can pull off any look with ease. When it comes to her airport looks, Rashmika has her own style. She knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. Her airport looks are worth taking note of. Here are some airport looks of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress that will give you wardrobe ideas.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 10
    Keeps it cool

    Keeps it cool

    Dressed in a printed hoodie paired with jeans and a black cap, Rashmika perfectly nailed the casual look. She completed her airport look with a pair of sunglasses and white shoes.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 10
    Killing the all-black look

    Killing the all-black look

    Dressed in an all-black outfit, Rashmika looks stunning. She completed her entire airport look with black sunglasses and heels.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 10
    Keeps it chic

    Keeps it chic

    Dressed in a yellow ochre top paired with black trouser pants, heels and a sling bag, Rashmika nailed the airport look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 10
    Rocking the denim on denim look

    Rocking the denim on denim look

    Ever wondered how to rock denim on denim look? Here's how to do it! Dressed in a black top paired with a denim jacket and jeans, Rashmika rocked the airport look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 10
    Keeps it stylish

    Keeps it stylish

    Dressed in a boho dress with a thigh-high slit, Rashmika looks gorgeous. She completed her look with juttis and sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 10
    Casual avatar on point

    Casual avatar on point

    Dressed in a black top paired with olive green pants and a cap, Rashmika absolutely pulled off the casual look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 10
    In love with her chic outfit

    In love with her chic outfit

    Dressed in a green coloured outfit, Rashmika is looking simply gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 9 / 10
    In a happy mood

    In a happy mood

    Dressed in a printed shirt paired with black tights, Rashmika's airport look is worth taking note of.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 10 / 10
    Nailed the white on white look

    Nailed the white on white look

    Dressed in a white shirt and pants, the actress is giving major airport goals.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bigg Boss 13\'s Mahira Sharma to Surbhi Chandna, here are 7 UNMISSABLE guests
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma to Surbhi Chandna, here are 7 UNMISSABLE guests
Then and Now: Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Nia Sharma, check out the transformation of TV actresses over the years
Then and Now: Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Nia Sharma, check out the transformation of TV actresses over the years
PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni\'s amazing tattoos and their meaning DECODED
PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni's amazing tattoos and their meaning DECODED
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she is spotted in the city
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora flaunts her washboard abs as she is spotted in the city
Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid
Aryaman Deol: From his first public appearance to his name, find out the interesting facts about the star kid
BTS: 5 Reasons to watch Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BTS: 5 Reasons to watch Jimin, Jungkook, J Hope, V, Suga, RM and Jin on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement