PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna takes her airport looks a notch above; Check it out
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular and bankable actresses of the South. Apart from her commendable acting, she is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. Here are some airport looks of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress that will give you wardrobe ideas.
Published: February 12, 2020 02:52 pm
1 / 10
Rashmika Mandanna's airport looks
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
2 / 10
Keeps it cool
Dressed in a printed hoodie paired with jeans and a black cap, Rashmika perfectly nailed the casual look. She completed her airport look with a pair of sunglasses and white shoes.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
3 / 10
Killing the all-black look
Dressed in an all-black outfit, Rashmika looks stunning. She completed her entire airport look with black sunglasses and heels.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
4 / 10
Keeps it chic
Dressed in a yellow ochre top paired with black trouser pants, heels and a sling bag, Rashmika nailed the airport look with ease.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
5 / 10
Rocking the denim on denim look
Ever wondered how to rock denim on denim look? Here's how to do it! Dressed in a black top paired with a denim jacket and jeans, Rashmika rocked the airport look.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
6 / 10
Keeps it stylish
Dressed in a boho dress with a thigh-high slit, Rashmika looks gorgeous. She completed her look with juttis and sunglasses.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
7 / 10
Casual avatar on point
Dressed in a black top paired with olive green pants and a cap, Rashmika absolutely pulled off the casual look with ease.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
8 / 10
In love with her chic outfit
Dressed in a green coloured outfit, Rashmika is looking simply gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
9 / 10
In a happy mood
Dressed in a printed shirt paired with black tights, Rashmika's airport look is worth taking note of.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
10 / 10
Nailed the white on white look
Dressed in a white shirt and pants, the actress is giving major airport goals.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
