PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna's cute candid moments prove why she is the National Crush

Updated on Aug 26, 2022 05:50 PM IST   |  9.3K
   
    Rashmika Mandanna, her candid self

    Rashmika Mandanna has created a special place for herself in Tollywood within a short career. After becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in the South, the National Crush is now headed to Bollywood to leave everyone spellbound with her unmatched charm. As much as we love to see the Pushpa actress on the big screen, her social media accounts are also a great source of insight into her daily life. Not too long ago, the stunner shared a few candid pictures of herself on her Instagram handle, along with a heartfelt note, "I don’t really remember when this was shot.. but other than being an actor… I think these are the four pictures just describe me as ME! I don’t remember when these were taken but I think I remember the feeling I had when these were taken." Now, let us go through these candid moments of Rashmika Mandanna.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Coffee and me

    The diva is all smiles as she enjoys some alone time sipping her beverage.

    Cooking time

    This candid moment of Rashmika Mandanna in the kitchen is too cute.

    Fire away

    Raskmika Mandanna makes for a perfect blend of cute and sassy in this photograph.

    Talking through the eyes

    The Pushpa actress' expression in this still will make your heart skip a beat.

    The summer breeze

    The star looks beautiful in this monochrome photo as she embraces the warmth of the sun.

