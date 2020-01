1 / 11

Rashmika's stunning sans makeup pictures

Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work in Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. She is quite active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with mesmerising pictures of her. We have compiled for you some of her best no makeup looks. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram