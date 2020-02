1 / 7

Rahmika Mandanna's fun travel outfits can be your inspiration for next trip

Rashmika Mandanna who is enjoying her share of stardom at the young age of 23 is busy with back to back projects, the actress who is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the South film industry has made some headlines in the past related to her Bollywood debut. The beautiful actress has been a part of movies like Chamak, Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. Also known as the "Karnataka Crush", the actress is loved for the natural charisma she brings on-screen and her beauty. The actress who is a vivid social media user interacts with her fans through her social media handles. As we mentioned before, she has back to back projects which keep the diva busy most of the time but Rashmika manages to spend some quality time with herself and her family as she goes to exotic places every now and then. But what we love the most about her vacation are her funny and dramatic photos. Check out these interesting outfits the actress sported on her vacations.

Photo Credit : Instagram