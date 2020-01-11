Home
/
Photos
/
Rashmika Mandanna
/
PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna is a travel junkie and here's the PROOF; Check it out

PHOTOS: Sarileru Neekevvaru actress Rashmika Mandanna is a travel junkie and here's the PROOF; Check it out

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular actresses down South. If you've been keeping up with her social media posts, then you'd know, she's one big adventure junkie. These travel pictures of the actress will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Rashmika Mandanna's vacay pics

    Rashmika Mandanna's vacay pics

    Rashmika Mandanna is one of the popular actresses down South. The actress is currently in the news due to her recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru. She is seen romancing Mahesh Babu in the same. Sarileru Neekevvaru is receiving a good response from the audience and Rashmika is getting praised for her performance in the same as well. For the uninitiated, Mandanna is known as the Karnataka Crush in the Kannada Film Industry. In a very short span, the actress has been a part of some of the best films. There's no looking back for the actress now. Speaking about her social media presence, the Dear Comrade actress enjoys a huge fan following. If you've been keeping up with her social media posts, then you'd know, she's one big adventure junkie. These travel pictures of the actress will certainly leave you longing for a vacay.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Travel freak

    Travel freak

    This pic sums up her love for travelling.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Feeling wind in the hair

    Feeling wind in the hair

    This pic is simply beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Goals

    Goals

    How mesmerising is this pic of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Little dramatic

    Little dramatic

    When your friends ask you to pose and all you can think of is a dramatic pose like this!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Travel style on point

    Travel style on point

    The actress' style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    The happiest soul!

    The happiest soul!

    Rashmika captioned this beautiful pic as, "The happy travelling me."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Enjoying the bliss of life

    Enjoying the bliss of life

    Rashmika knows happiness is enjoying the little things in life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Malaika Arora\'s THESE throwback photos are winning our hearts,Check them out
Malaika Arora's THESE throwback photos are winning our hearts,Check them out
Sakshi Tanwar Birthday Special: Here\'s why she is one of the most ICONIC actresses of Indian television
Sakshi Tanwar Birthday Special: Here's why she is one of the most ICONIC actresses of Indian television
Photos of the Week: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Golden Globes to Deepika Padukone visiting JNU
Photos of the Week: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Golden Globes to Deepika Padukone visiting JNU
PHOTOS: Inside Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy\'s lavish Hyderabad bungalow
PHOTOS: Inside Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's lavish Hyderabad bungalow
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is a star in the making; See PHOTOS
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is a star in the making; See PHOTOS
Drashti Dhami Birthday Special: Check out THESE selfies of the talented and stunning star
Drashti Dhami Birthday Special: Check out THESE selfies of the talented and stunning star

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement