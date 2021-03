1 / 9

Rashmika Mandanna’s experimental hairstyles

Rashmika Mandanna is a highly popular actor in the South Indian movie industry. She started her career as a model and made her acting debut with the Kannada language movie, Kirik Party in 2016. Having been in the industry for five years now, the actor has appeared in some of the most critically acclaimed and superhit movies like Yajamana (2019), Sarileru Meekevvaru (2020), and Bheeshma (2020). Rashmika has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself, also becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian industry. Recently, Rashmika Mandanna has been making the headlines as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller drama movie, Mission Manju. She is cast to play the lead character in this movie opposite Bollywood star Siddharth Malhotra. The movie is produced by Amar Butala and Garima Mehta under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Associations Media Ltd. The shooting for Mission Manju has begun already and the movie is expected to have a theatrical release sometime in 2021. Along with being in the news for her great on-screen work, Rashmika Mandanna is also often talked about for being a huge internet sensation. Here are pictures of Rashmika Mandanna experimenting with her hairstyles, giving fans major hairstyle goals. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram