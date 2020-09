1 / 8

Rashmika Mandanna's expressions will win your heart in these throwback pics

Known as Karnataka's crush, Rashmika Mandanna has been sharing some adorable snaps this lockdown. The actress made her breakthrough with the 2016's Kannada movie 'Kirik party' which went to make her popular among the Kannada film fans. The actress is loved for the natural charisma she brings on-screen and her beauty. The actress who is a vivid social media user interacts with her fans through her social media handles. At the age of just 24, Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful actresses in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. Now according to the latest reports, she has joined the team of Acharya which ill feature megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie is a film helmed by ace director Koratala Siva. Actress Kajal Aggarwal according to some reports is also playing the lead. Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie clashed with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo but was still a huge hit at the box office. The actress will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. As we miss spotting the pretty actress in events and in her glamorous looks this year due to the lockdown. Take a look at these throwback quirky pics of the South star at the airport

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand