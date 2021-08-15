Rashmika Mandanna and her comfy gym looks

1 / 5

Cutness overloaded

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after actresses in the Telugu and Kannada cinema. The stunner is known for her best performance in films like Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindham, Kirik Party among others. Rashmika Mandanna is not popular only down South but is also winnning hearts of the Hindi speaking audience. The South beauty is now set to make her mark in Bollywood and is already shooting for her two big projects- Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika Mandanna is equally known for her chic style statement and fitness. The stunner is a gym freak and makes sure to hit the gym, no matter what time of the day it is. The actress never misses an opportunity to sweat out in the gym. She has been seen frequently going to the gym and her comfy style has always managed to grab the attention. One can see in the photo, Rashmika likes keeping it simple in a plain tee and cycling shorts. Let's take a look at her more gym looks that also reflect her simple and bubbly personality.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand