Rashmika Mandanna's love for earrings

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996. She is a very popular name in the South Indian movie industry. She has been making the headlines for her recent release, Sulthan. The action drama movie is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is Rashmika’s debut in the Tamil movie industry. The movie also starring Karthi as the lead character of Vikram received great reviews and is currently being showcased in the Tamil and Telugu. Rashmika Mandanna is also making the headlines for her upcoming and awaited Bollywood debut, Mission Manju, where she is cast to play the lead character opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika Mandanna is also an active celebrity on the internet who never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans by sharing goofy posts. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Rashmika Mandanna is obsessed with wearing beautiful designer earrings. Here are pictures of Rashmika Mandanna’s earrings giving major jewellery goals to her fans and followers. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram