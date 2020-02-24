Rashmika Mandanna: Bollywood plans to crushing on Thalapathy Vijay, 5 INTERESTING statements made by the star

1 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna's interesting statements

Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work in Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. The actress has often delivered some interesting statements in several interviews. Read on to find out some of the most intriguing things said by the actress that will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram