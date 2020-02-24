Home
Rashmika Mandanna: Bollywood plans to crushing on Thalapathy Vijay, 5 INTERESTING statements made by the star

Rashmika Mandanna: Bollywood plans to crushing on Thalapathy Vijay, 5 INTERESTING statements made by the star

Rashmika Mandanna known for her flawless beauty and talent has often delivered some interesting statements. Read on to find out more.
    Rashmika Mandanna's interesting statements

    Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work in Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. The actress has often delivered some interesting statements in several interviews. Read on to find out some of the most intriguing things said by the actress that will leave you amazed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The big Bollywood break

    In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The major crush on Thalapathy Vijay

    "Since my childhood, I have always loved Vijay Thalapathy. He's my crush," said the actress in an interview.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Working in films

    Rashmika did her first film at the age of 19, and by 23 she was one of the most sought after actresses in the Industry. Speaking about her experience, she once said, “Initially it was all about giving acting a try. It (Kirik Party) was welcomed so well that I realised it’s a responsibility to be an actor. When people give you so much love, you’ve got to give back by choosing good, entertaining films. I am trying to experiment and see what I am capable of. I am evolving."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    On receiving flak for Sarileru Neekevvaru

    In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rashmika said that She admits it was an over-the-top and loud role but she did what the film demanded her to do.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The experience of working with Mahesh Babu

    Rashmika Mandanna worked with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Speaking about it, she said, "The thought of acting with superstars like Mahesh and Vijayashanti ma’am made me nervous." adding to which she mentioned, "Slowly, I started being myself on sets. I had fun and didn’t pretend to be mature beyond my age in their presence. It came to a point where, in all seriousness, we would discuss which flavour of ice cream is good.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

