Rashmika Mandanna: Casual looks to party wear, 7 stylish outfits worn by the star you can recreate

Rashmika Mandanna's stylish looks to recreate

With a stellar debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has been unstoppable and how! She has delivered some brilliant performances in films like Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. Rashmika has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. The actress is also really active on social media and her feed is a treat to the eyes! Her fans are often blessed with some of her most stunning and adorable pictures which are definitely unmissable. After making her mark down south, Rashmika's fans are now awaiting her debut in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. Speaking about her style and fashion, the actress is a stunner and her social media feed is full of stylish looks and ensembles. On that note, check out her stylish looks that you can recreate with ease!

Photo Credit : Instagram