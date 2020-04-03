/
Rashmika Mandanna: Casual looks to party wear, 7 stylish outfits worn by the star you can recreate
Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known as the 'Karnataka Crush'. She is the one of the most sought-after and finest actresses down south. She is also a style queen and nails every look with ease. Speaking of that, check out outfits inspired by her which you can recreate with ease.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: April 3, 2020 03:25 pm
Rashmika Mandanna's stylish looks to recreate
With a stellar debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has been unstoppable and how! She has delivered some brilliant performances in films like Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. Rashmika has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. The actress is also really active on social media and her feed is a treat to the eyes! Her fans are often blessed with some of her most stunning and adorable pictures which are definitely unmissable. After making her mark down south, Rashmika's fans are now awaiting her debut in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. Speaking about her style and fashion, the actress is a stunner and her social media feed is full of stylish looks and ensembles. On that note, check out her stylish looks that you can recreate with ease!
Chic and stylish
A simple black and white striped dress with a jacket makes the apt outfit for a day out.
Ethnic, elegant and captivating
This white and golden anarkali is the epitome of elegance. This can make the apt ensemble for your next family function.
Go casual yet fashionable
Confused what to wear to college or work today? A simple white shirt with a pair of denims always works.
Beauty personified
The Dear Comrade star makes the most gorgeous beauty in this lovely ethnic outfit.
Stylish as ever
Could this outfit be more perfect?
Little black dress never disappoints
A pretty LBD like this fits anywhere! A date, party or a conference, you need not worry about carrying various outfits when one does the role of all!
Cuteness overloaded
Rashmika's cute yet chic outfit is the apt choice to keep it light yet elegant.
