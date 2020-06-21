Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna gives total 'girl next door' vibes with her chic airport looks; See Photos

Rashmika Mandanna is extremely gorgeous and one of the most versatile stars in the South film industry. Check out times she stepped out in the chicest appearances at the airport.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 11:00 am
  • 1 / 9
    Rashmika Mandanna's airport style is super relatable

    Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest-paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work in Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. She is quite active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with mesmerising pictures of her. Her fans are often blessed with some of her most stunning and adorable pictures which are unmissable. Speaking about her Bollywood plans. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. The actress has a magical smile and makes hearts skip a beat. She is an apt combination of cuteness and charm which make everyone go weak in their knees. She is often spotted at the airport in the most stylish attires. Here's a look at times she proved she is just the 'girl next door' as she kept her airport look chic and stylish!

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 2 / 9
    Rashmika gives a lesson on how to rock a distressed denim

    Rashmika was all smiles for the shutterbugs as she was clicked at the airport. The actress was clicked wearing distressed denim paired with a side cut grey sleeveless top and black shoes.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 3 / 9
    Stylish as ever

    Rashmika looked pretty as always. The stunner was seen wearing a yellow ochre top paired with black trouser pants and sling bag.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 4 / 9
    Perfectly accessorised look

    Rashmika arrived at the airport in her best casual look accessorised with sunnies.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 5 / 9
    Nailing the all-white look

    The stunning diva Rashmika Mandanna looked drop dead gorgeous in a white top and white coloured trouser with sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 6 / 9
    Acing the casual look

    The gorgeous made a casual appearance at the airport in track pants paired with black tee and cap.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 7 / 9
    Denim jacket on point

     The beautiful actress was dressed in denim and a jacket. The actress made a stylish appearance at the airport in a casual yet chic look.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 8 / 9
    Slaying in a grey sweatshirt

    Rashmika Mandanna is winning the fashion game with her chic look at the airport. The actress opted for a grey sweatshirt and pair of black pants keeping it stylish! 

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

  • 9 / 9
    All smiles

    She truly defines cuteness! This time again, the stunner looked fresh and super happy as she posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Rashmika went casual as she picked comfy attire for her long on-flight journey.

    Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand

