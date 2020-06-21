Rashmika Mandanna gives total 'girl next door' vibes with her chic airport looks; See Photos

1 / 9

Rashmika Mandanna's airport style is super relatable

Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest-paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work in Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. She has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. She is quite active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with mesmerising pictures of her. Her fans are often blessed with some of her most stunning and adorable pictures which are unmissable. Speaking about her Bollywood plans. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. The actress has a magical smile and makes hearts skip a beat. She is an apt combination of cuteness and charm which make everyone go weak in their knees. She is often spotted at the airport in the most stylish attires. Here's a look at times she proved she is just the 'girl next door' as she kept her airport look chic and stylish!

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand