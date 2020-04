1 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna is the cutest munchkin in her childhood photos

Rashmika Mandanna is rightly addressed as the "Karnataka Crush" owing to her endearing antics and a captivating smile. The Geetha Govindam actress is also super stylish and pulls off every outfit like a pro! From a simple tee and denim to traditional outfits, her vacay style to beach photos, she is truly a style inspiration. The actress has a magical smile and makes hearts skip a beat. She is an apt combination of cuteness and charm which make everyone go weak in their knees. Rashmika enjoys a massive fan following. With a stellar debut in 2016 with Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has been unstoppable and how! She has delivered some brilliant performances in films like Anjani Putra, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu. Rashmika has also won several accolades for her brilliant performances and is extremely loved and popular among the audience as well. She is fond of social media and never fails in treating her fans with her snaps which are a treat to the eyes! Rashmika has been winning hearts ever since her childhood as she was the epitome of cuteness and extremely delightful! Here are her childhood photos which will take you down a memory lane.

Photo Credit : Instagram