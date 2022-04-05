Rashmika Mandanna to Naga Chaitanya: South stars who are ready for their Bollywood debut

After the enormous success of South films like Pushpa and Baahubali, South celebs have certainly charmed the Hindi audience with their powerful and impactful performances on screen. The popularity of South Indian movies among the Hindi audience has increased massively in the last few years. After getting huge praises and immense love from Hindi fans, a lot of film stars from the South film industry have decided to step into Bollywood. From Rashmika Mandanna to Naga Chaitanya, here's a look at Tollywood stars who are all set for their big Bollywood debut.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is already a well-known name thanks to the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh. The actor is all set to make his debut in Bollywood this year with the film Liger.
Photo Credit : Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa's Hindi dubbed version did exceptionally well at the box office. And now, the diva is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra.
Naga Chaitanya will be soon making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Nayanthara is popularly known as The Lady Superstar of the South film industry and now she is ready to make her big Bollywood debut with Atlee's upcoming movie which also stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.
Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram
Vijay Sethupathi is indeed one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. He will soon be seen spreading his charm in Bollywood as well with the movies Mumbaikar and Merry Christmas.
Photo Credit : Vijay Sethupathi Instagram