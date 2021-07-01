Advertisement
  4. Rashmika Mandanna: PHOTOS of the South celebrity prove that she has a different hairstyle for every look

Rashmika Mandanna is often spotted giving major fashion goals by wearing unique and different hairstyles. Read ahead to take a look.
    Rashmika Mandanna hairstyles

    Rashmika Mandanna is a very popular name in the South Indian movie industry. She has been making the headlines for her movie, Sulthan, where she has been receiving many praises for her performance. The action drama movie is written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and is in fact, Rashmika Mandanna’s debut in the Tamil movie industry. The commercially successful movie casts Karthi in the lead role and has received great reviews. The movie was showcased in both Tamil and Telugu languages. Rashmika Mandanna is not only making the headlines for her performance in Sulthan but has her fans and followers awaited for her upcoming Bollywood debut, Mission Manju, where she is cast to play the lead character opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika Mandanna is a very active celebrity on the internet and never fails to bring a smile on the faces of the people. Scrolling through the actor’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that Rashmika Mandanna is obsessed with wearing different hairstyles and has a unique one for every outfit. Here are pictures of Rashmika Mandanna’s hairstyles giving major goals to her fans and followers. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Happy faces

    Rashmika Mandanna has her happy face on as she poses keeping her hair open and tying them with a pin from the front.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Messy ponytail

    Rashmika gets clicked candidly wearing a purple sleeveless satin outfit along with keeping a messy low ponytail.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    “Your butterfly”

    The celebrity leaving her hair open keeping them all on one shoulder while leaving the other shoulder to flaunt her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Quick buns

    Rashmika shares a picture of herself wearing a “quick” and messy bun on the top of her hair, while opting for a no-makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Candid clicks

    Rashmika Mandanna gets clicked candidly leaving her long and wavy hair open, giving them a completely messy look.

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram