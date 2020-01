1 / 5

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most celebrated actresses down South. Her latest movie Sarileru Neekevvaru is doing exceptionally well in the box office. The actress is seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu, and we are loving their on-screen chemistry. She is one of the most hardworking artists and has created a niche for herself among other celebs. For those who are not aware, Mandanna is known as the Karnataka crush in the Sandalwood Film Industry. The actress has contributed a lot in the entertainment industry and has been a part of movies like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Talking about her social media presence, Rashmika has a huge fan following and the pictures that she shares are a treat to her fans. Right from being a travel junkie to a foodie, the diva also has a unique fashion sense and can pull off any outfit with perfection. We bring to you some of the best looks of the actress today.

Photo Credit : Instagram