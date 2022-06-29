Rashmika Mandanna to Shruti Haasan: South actresses who prove girls with glasses are the cutest

Updated on Jun 29, 2022 06:22 PM IST
   
    Cutest actresses with glasses

    Cutest actresses with glasses

    Our South beauties provide us with fashion goals every time they make an appearance on big screens, in real life, or on social media. Although they always maintain a picture-perfect image, time and again they give a glimpse of their candid side and whenever they do, their fans drop everything and take notice. Time and again, these divas have gotten clicked with their specs on, and it would not be wrong to say that they look even cuter with glasses. Actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Shruti Haasan use spectacles and they do not shy away from embracing them in public. Many times when they are spotted at the airport, these actresses were seen carrying the specs with utmost grace, and netizens adore their glasses-clad looks. Now, let us check out some photos of these cuties in glasses.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan

    Shruti Haasan looks absolutely cute with her spectacles during some fun time on a Sunday.

    Photo Credit : Shruti Haasan Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    New mommy Kajal Aggarwal was spotted at the airport with glasses on.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna

    Rashmika Mandanna also opted to wear spectacles for her off-duty look and she nailed it. The Pushpa actress joined in the Jiggle Jiggle trend recently. She looked cuteness personified with glasses.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty in specs is the epitome of the girl next door.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Shetty Instagram