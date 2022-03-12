From Rashmika Mandanna & Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Fresh pairings of 2022

1 / 5

Fresh on-screen pairs of 2022

The year 2022 has been something really exciting for which most movie buffs have been waiting for. The filmmakers of the Hindi Film Industry have promised their audience several new on-screen pairings. As the fans stay excited to watch their favourite stars take up some fascinating roles, it would be riveting to see what these fresh pairings bring out on the big screen. Here are 5 fresh on-screen pairings that promise to entertain the audiences.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk