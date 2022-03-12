From Rashmika Mandanna & Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Fresh pairings of 2022

Published on Mar 12, 2022 11:41 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 5
    Fresh on-screen pairs of 2022

    Fresh on-screen pairs of 2022

    The year 2022 has been something really exciting for which most movie buffs have been waiting for. The filmmakers of the Hindi Film Industry have promised their audience several new on-screen pairings. As the fans stay excited to watch their favourite stars take up some fascinating roles, it would be riveting to see what these fresh pairings bring out on the big screen. Here are 5 fresh on-screen pairings that promise to entertain the audiences.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk

  • 2 / 5
    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

    Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi

    We certainly can not wait to see a very unique pairing of Vijay and Katrina in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming movie Merry Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 3 / 5
    Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh

    Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh

    The super talented actors will be sharing the screen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. The movie is all set to be released on June 17.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 4 / 5
    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

    Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

    Kiara and Kartik will be pairing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is slated to be released on May 20.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 5
    Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra

    Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra

    Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Mission Majnu.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla