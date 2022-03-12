From Rashmika Mandanna & Sidharth Malhotra to Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Fresh pairings of 2022

The year 2022 has been something really exciting for which most movie buffs have been waiting for. The filmmakers of the Hindi Film Industry have promised their audience several new on-screen pairings. As the fans stay excited to watch their favourite stars take up some fascinating roles, it would be riveting to see what these fresh pairings bring out on the big screen. Here are 5 fresh on-screen pairings that promise to entertain the audiences.
We certainly can not wait to see a very unique pairing of Vijay and Katrina in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming movie Merry Christmas.
The super talented actors will be sharing the screen in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G. The movie is all set to be released on June 17.
Kiara and Kartik will be pairing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is slated to be released on May 20.
Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the Bollywood movie Mission Majnu.