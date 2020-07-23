Rashmika Mandanna: South star proves her love for experimental looks with these hairstyles; See PHOTOS

1 / 8

Check out these cool hairstyles of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has been more entertaining than ever this lockdown. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the South film industry. The beautiful actress has been a part of movies like Chamak, Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. Also known as the "Karnataka Crush", the actress is loved for the natural charisma she brings on-screen and her beauty. The actress who is a vivid social media user interacts with her fans through her social media handles. At the age of just 24, Rashmika is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful actresses in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She has back to back projects which keep her busy most of the time, but Rashmika manages to spend quality time with herself and her family as she goes to exotic places. This lockdown she gave glimpses of her family life to sharing her daily routine with her fans. On the work front, the stunner will be seen next in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film will go on floors soon. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the shooting of the film got delayed and the makers are planning to kick-start things soon. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a strong fan following and this is also because of her impressive social media presence as we shared earlier. With her style and fashion statements, the actress seems to ace it all. Today take a look at these hairstyles donned by the actress which left fans surprised.

Photo Credit : Instagram