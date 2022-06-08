Rashmika Mandanna: Thalapathy66 to Animal; 5 upcoming movies of the National Crush

    Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

    Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche for herself in a span of 6 years. The stunner stepped into the entertainment industry with the 2016 Kannada drama, Kirik Party alongside Rakshit Shetty. Her enchanting screen presence and acting prowess made the movie buffs applaud her debut venture. But this was just the beginning of a glittering filmography. Her 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun managed to expand her fanbase to a national level. Post proving her mettle in the South, the diva is making her way into Bollywood with some promising projects. She will be starting her B-town journey with the spy thriller, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. Rashmika Mandanna will continue her Bollywood trajectory with films like Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The star is constantly working on treating the fans with vivid roles. On this note, let us check out the forthcoming flicks of the Pushpa actress.

    Thalapathy66

    The stunner will share screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in the project temporarily titled Thalapathy66.

    Sita Ramam

    The actress will be seen doing a special role in Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu drama, Sita Ramam.

    Mission Majnu

    Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller, Mission Majnu.

    Goodbye

    She will further be a part of the Hindi drama Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist.

    Animal

    Rashmika Mandanna will also star in another Bollywood venture, Animal in which she will work alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

