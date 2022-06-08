Rashmika Mandanna: Thalapathy66 to Animal; 5 upcoming movies of the National Crush

1 / 6

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Rashmika Mandanna has carved a niche for herself in a span of 6 years. The stunner stepped into the entertainment industry with the 2016 Kannada drama, Kirik Party alongside Rakshit Shetty. Her enchanting screen presence and acting prowess made the movie buffs applaud her debut venture. But this was just the beginning of a glittering filmography. Her 2021 action drama, Pushpa: The Rise along with Allu Arjun managed to expand her fanbase to a national level. Post proving her mettle in the South, the diva is making her way into Bollywood with some promising projects. She will be starting her B-town journey with the spy thriller, Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra as the lead. Rashmika Mandanna will continue her Bollywood trajectory with films like Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The star is constantly working on treating the fans with vivid roles. On this note, let us check out the forthcoming flicks of the Pushpa actress.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram