A look at Rashmika Mandanna's endearing moments with her father

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. She has achieved success on her own. The gorgeous actress keeps creating buzz due to her upcoming projects and personal life. For the uninitiated, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa. Rashmika will reportedly star as a female lead and it also stars Allu Arjun. The movie is helmed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika has also signed a film opposite Karthi. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is titled Sulthan. Fans and followers of the actress are beyond excited for her upcoming projects. As we know, Rashmika is a brilliant actress. She has been a part of many hits and given stellar performances in every film. Rashmika made her acting debut with Kannada film Kirik Party and later there was no turning back for the actress. She went on to star in many films like Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindham and others. On the personal side, as we know, she is an active social media user. From sharing stunning photos to family moments, her social media posts are a treat. Talking about her family, in particular, she is very close to her parents. She has a younger sister named Shiman. Rashmika often shares her adorable moments with her baby sister. She also often shares photos with her mom and dad. Her social media posts prove that she is a daddy's girl. On that note, check out some of her best moments with her father.

Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram