Rashmika Mandanna's expressions in THROWBACK pictures are beyond adorable

Rashmika Mandanna might be just 24 but she is already one of the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a strong fan following and this is also because of her impressive social media presence. Recently, she shared a throwback mirror selfie and shared how much she misses work. The beautiful actress has been a part of movies like Chamak, Kirik Party, and Geetha Govindam. Also known as the "Karnataka Crush", the actress is loved for the natural charisma she brings on-screen and her beauty. As we mentioned before, she has back to back projects which keep the diva busy most of the time but Rashmika manages to spend some quality time with herself and her family as she goes to exotic places every now and then. This lockdown she gave glimpses of her family life to sharing her daily routine with her fans, the South beauty is treating her fans with amazing photos. On the work front, the stunner will be seen next in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the shooting of the film will go on floors soon. Due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the shooting of the film got delayed and the makers are planning to kick-start things soon. Another thing fans love about the South actress is her style sense and her airport style gives us a perfect insight into how she loves to keep it comfortable yet stylish. Today we have these throwback pics of the actress posing adorably as she arrived at the airport. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand