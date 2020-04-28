X
Rashmika Mandanna's MOST relatable social media posts that you should check out RN

Rashmika Mandanna's MOST relatable social media posts that you should check out RN

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most versatile and finest actresses of the South Film Industry. Check out the diva's social media posts which make her a star you can relate with!
1303 reads
  • 1 / 8
    Rashmika Mandanna's most relatable posts

    Rashmika Mandanna's most relatable posts

    Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest-paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work. She is quite active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with mesmerising pictures of her. After making her mark down south, her fans are now awaiting her debut in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. She has delivered some major blockbusters in her career and is doing very well for herself. Speaking about her style and fashion, the actress is a stunner and her social media feed is full of stylish looks and ensembles. Apart from style and glamour, the star's feed is a delight for her fans as she is super relatable in all senses! She is super relatable and her posts approve of it. Here are some of the most amazing posts from the star's Instagram that you must check out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Naps are the best pastime

    Naps are the best pastime

    Rashmika approves of it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Exotic stylish vacations

    Exotic stylish vacations

    We all love a perfect vacation with the most stylish attires on, don't we?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    The ultimate love for ice-cream

    The ultimate love for ice-cream

    Ice-creams and all kinds of desserts!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    The cutest candid snaps we all love on our feed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Snaps with friends forever

    Snaps with friends forever

    The best selfies are the ones with our best friends!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Bringing out the inner child

    Bringing out the inner child

    Rashmika shows us how we should never let our inner child die!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Tattoo steals the show

    Tattoo steals the show

    As Rashmika looks super endearing, we cannot take our eyes off her 'Irreplaceable' tattoo!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

