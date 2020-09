1 / 8

Rashmika Mandanna's photos in red outfits

Rashmika Mandanna has managed to achieve great heights in her career at a young age. Known as 'Karnataka's Crush' the actress made headlines when several reports shared that she might be the female lead opposite Akhil Akkineni in his next film with Surender Reddy. Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, though it locked horns with Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was a huge hit at the box office. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun in the film Pushpa. The film will release in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Pushpa will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. A look at the actress' social media and you would know how much the actress loves spreading positivity with her photos and keeps giving her fans a virtual treat every now and then with her snaps. Rashmika Mandanna who is one of the most popular and loved actresses in the South film industry is yet to make her Bollywood debut but rumours about the same have led a storm all over the internet. Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a strong fan following and this is also because of her impressive social media presence. This lockdown she gave glimpses of her family life to sharing her daily routine with her fans. If we talk about her style we cannot forget the impressive couture of the actress for various events and promotional activities of her movies. Today we have a bunch of pictures of the South actress donning the colour of love, red. Check out these snaps.

Photo Credit : Instagram