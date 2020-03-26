Rashmika Mandanna's SAREE looks set major fashion inspiration; See PHOTOS

1 / 5

Rashmika Mandanna's SAREE looks

Rashmika Mandanna is popularly known in the Kannada film industry as the 'Karnataka Crush'. After a career of four years, Rashmika has made her mark in Kollywood and Tollywood as she is one of the highest paid and most sought after actresses. She made her debut in 2016 with Kirik Party and went on to do some amazing work. She is quite active on social media and keeps blessing her fans with mesmerising pictures of her. After making her mark down south, her fans are now awaiting her debut in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with an online portal, Rashmika stated that she wants to experiment and see how Bollywood works. She stated that she is like a curious cat who needs to know everything. She has delivered some major blockbusters in her career and is doing very well for herself. Speaking about her style and fashion, the actress is a stunner and her social media feed is full of stylish looks and ensembles. On that note, check out her saree looks which will amaze you.

Photo Credit : Instagram